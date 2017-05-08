Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Arrested in Fatal One-Punch Fremont Street Attack

May 8, 2017 9:10 AM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man was arrested and faces murder charges in the death of a California man who died after being hit with a single punch while standing on a sidewalk outside a Fremont Street nightclub last month, authorities said.

James Beach, also known as James Michael Garcia, was arrested Sunday after investigators identified him as the man who punch 45-year-old Luis Campos on April 30, a Las Vegas Metro police statement reported.

Witnesses, including Campos’ brother Drake Garibay, told police Campos was standing in line outside the nightclub when Beach and another man approached Campos, asked what Campos was looking at, and punched him.

Campos hit the ground and never regained consciousness. He was pronounced dead at University Medical Center four days later.

Beach, 27, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder. Authorities also identified and interviewed the man accompanying Beach during the confrontation.

