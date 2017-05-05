Sex Case Has Vegas Fire Chief Promising Cameras At Stations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Criminal allegations that a veteran Las Vegas fire captain had sex with an underage prostitute while on-duty are prompting department administrators to install fire station doorway security cameras.
Fire Chief William McDonald told reporters Thursday that department policy prohibits sexual activity on duty, and that fire house visits will be strictly monitored.
Meanwhile, a court hearing was postponed to July 20 for Richard Loughry, the 46-year-old fire captain facing child lewdness, statutory sexual seduction and prostitution charges.
Loughry is suspended without pay from work and is being held on house arrest pending resolution of his case.
The chief’s promise to install cameras came after a woman who used to be an emergency medical technician in Las Vegas told the Las Review-Journal that sex is common in fire stations.
