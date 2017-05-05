Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Car Driver Ran Red Light in Vegas School Bus Crash

May 5, 2017 11:41 AM
clark county school district, Las Vegas news, Nellis Boulevard, school bus crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 70-year-old passenger car driver ran a red light and caused a school bus crash that injured 15 children.

The driver of the car was killed in the crash.

Clark County school police Capt. Ken Young said Friday that 40 children were aboard the bus and 14 received moderate injuries. School officials previously said 48 children were on the bus.

Another child was critically injured in the demolished Ford Taurus.

A hospital spokeswoman says that 10-year-old girl is the only child still hospitalized. She’s in critical condition at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

School officials say the female bus driver was also treated for injuries and released.

