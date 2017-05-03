Expect Delays From Summerlin Parkway Construction

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Phase 2 of the Summerlin Parkway Traffic and Safety Improvement Project is about to get underway, so expected to see cone zones go up as well as ramp closures along the well-travelled roadway beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday.
The project will require various lane restrictions and ramp closures for completion of asphalt pavement reconstruction May 6-12, and there will be lane restriction changes nightly from 3 a.m. Saturday, May 6 until 6 a.m. Friday, May 12.
From 9 p.m. Sunday, May 7, to 6 a.m. May 8, westbound Summerlin Parkway from Durango Drive to Rampart Boulevard will be restricted, closing the right lane and the auxiliary lane for asphalt paving. The left westbound lane will remain open during this time.
Then from 9 p.m. Monday, May 8, until 6 a.m. Friday, May 12, the northbound U.S. 95 to westbound Summerlin Parkway high-occupancy (HOV) flyover bridge and HOV lane will be closed to install ultra-thin asphalt concrete surface on Summerlin Parkway at the Buffalo Drive bridge.
It doesn’t stop there.
From 9 p.m. May 8 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, the northbound Buffalo Drive to westbound Summerlin Parkway loop on-ramp will be closed for more asphalt concrete paving work. During this time, one through lane will remain open on westbound Summerlin Parkway.
From 9 p.m. May 9 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, the westbound off-ramp at Durango Drive will be closed and the right lane and auxilliary lane will be closed on westbound Summerlin Parkway from Buffalo Drive to Durango Drive for paving. The left westbound lane of Summerlin Parkway will remain open during this time.
The entire project is expect to be finished by July.