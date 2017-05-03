City Council Approves Millions To Spruce Up Neighborhoods

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The city of Las Vegas will soon be allocating $9 million in grant money to help renovate sagging city neighborhoods and communities.
At Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting, the 2017-18 action plan for the city’s allocation of Department of Housing and Urban Development grant funds was approved, including $9.2 million in community improvements.
The funds were received through a Community Development Block grant, an Emergency Solutions grant and a Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS grant.
City officials said these programs allocate federal money to help revitalize deteriorating neighborhoods and assist residents whose income cannot fully provide for life’s basic necessities. Funds will also be used for rapid rehousing and homelessness prevention.
The Community Development Block Grant Recommending Board is made up of people who live in Las Vegas and make recommendations to the City Council on how to use the money to benefit the community.