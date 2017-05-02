The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reopen the southbound Interstate 15 to U.S. Highway 95 northbound ramp in downtown Las Vegas at 6 a.m. on May 9.
Spaghetti Bowl Ramp Reopens May 9

May 2, 2017 2:18 PM By Fred Halstied
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A piece of “Project Neon” is on its way to being completed. But before you get too excited, we still have several months of construction work to go, and you can still expect big jams.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reopen the southbound Interstate 15 to U.S. Highway 95 northbound ramp in downtown Las Vegas at 6 a.m. next Tuesday, May 9.

The 18-year-old, 1,1500-foot-long “Spaghetti Bowl” interchange ramp had been closed since October 26 for construction related to Project Neon. That’s the nearly $1 billion, 3.7 mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

NDOT is warning drivers to use caution while traveling through the work zone, obey construction signs, and if possible take other routes.

You can also check the Project Neon website for updates at http://www.NDOTProjectNeon.com, or you can use social media.

