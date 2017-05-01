Pedestrian with Walker Killed Crossing Vegas Intersection

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A pedestrian using a walker was struck and killed while crossing a Las Vegas intersection early Monday after the driver said he didn’t see the victim in the crosswalk, authorities said.
The collision happened at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Hugh Hefner Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday, Las Vegas Metro Police Sgt. Robert Stauffer said.
Stauffer said the victim was one of several people crossing the intersection in the west crosswalk on Hugh Hefner when a 2017 Honda Accord traveling east hit the man.
“The driver obviously didn’t see one of the pedestrians,” Stauffer said.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The identity of the victim, identified only as a 60-year-old man from Las Vegas, was not immediately released pending family notification.
While several people were crossing in the crosswalk at the time of the collision, it was not immediately clear whether the car crossed the intersection against a red light, Stauffer said. Investigators were expected to pull video footage of the crash to help them determine the sequence of events.
The driver, a 25-year-old North Las Vegas resident, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The man showed no signs of impairment while speaking with officers, Stauffer said.
The investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section would determine whether any charges will ultimately be filed against the driver in the crash.
One Comment
What if there was a way this driver could have started the braking ¾ of a second sooner and stopped 30 – 40 feet shorter. There is. Sad that those in charge of driver legislation and training refuse to teach student drivers the safer left foot braking method and ban driving instructors from teaching the very complicated, inefficient(poor stopping distance) and dangerous (right foot pedal errors) right foot braking on automatic cars. See DOT HS 811 597 and 812 058. Score to date 30,000 – 150,000 dead, millions injured, and billions in costs. The price men are apparently willing to pay to maintain their systemic belief in right foot braking on automatic cars even though they have zero scientific justification. As one transportation “expert” said “That’s the way it’s always been taught”!