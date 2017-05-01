Henderson Police Putting The Brakes On Impaired Drivers

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police in Henderson don’t want anyone driving under the influence of alcohol or marijuana — so another “Joining Forces” event is underway with the Henderson Police Department, this time targeting impaired drivers.
Henderson Police began enhanced traffic enforcement efforts Monday, targeting impaired drivers.
Joining Forces is a statewide law enforcement program, and agencies like Henderson Police will work together in an effort to make roads safer by increased patrols, specifically looking for those drivers who are swerving, slamming on the brakes at weird times, speeding or running traffic lights.
The enhanced enforcement begins Monday and runs through May 7.
“Driving drunk is a choice, so don’t make the wrong call,” said Henderson Police Chief Patrick Moers. “Even a small amount of alcohol can slow a driver’s reaction time and hamper thier judgment, so choose to drive sober or designated a sober driver,” said Chief Moers.
With the recent changes to marijuana laws in the valley, Henderson Police also want to remind people that laws prohibiting operating a car while under the influence of marijuana have not changed and will be strictly enforced.
The Henderson Police Department received $203,000 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety for the 2017 Joining Forces program.