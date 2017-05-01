Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Fire Breaks Out at Vacant Las Vegas Motel

May 1, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, motel fire, Rummel Motel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Firefighters have put out a blaze at a downtown Las Vegas motel that caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported in the Saturday night blaze.

Firefighters had responded to the Rummel Motel on the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South after several callers reported a fire at the vacant property.

The Las Vegas Fire Department says the flames damaged one of the two-story motel’s 14 units and the attic.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The department says the motel owner had been planning to renovate the building, which has been closed for about two months.

