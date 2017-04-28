Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Dead, Man Wounded in North Las Vegas Balcony Shooting

April 28, 2017 12:20 PM
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police say a woman is dead, a man is hospitalized with a gunshot wound and an assailant hasn’t been identified after an overnight shooting at an apartment in North Las Vegas.

Officer Aaron Patty says police responding to reports of gunfire found the woman about 3:20 a.m. Friday. She died at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Patty says a 25-year-old man arrived about that time at North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas with apparent gunshot wounds that police linked with the shooting.
He was transferred to University Medical Center in stable condition.

Neither the woman nor the man was immediately identified.

Police say they were on a balcony of an apartment on Civic Center Way north of Cheyenne Avenue before the shooting.

