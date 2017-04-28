Father’s Girlfriend Also Facing Murder in 13-Year-Old’s Death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The girlfriend of a father with a history of child abuse is also facing murder charges in the death of a 13-year-old boy whose decomposing remains were found buried in a vacant lot in Las Vegas.
Records show that 33-year-old Latoya Williams-Miley was arrested Thursday. Paul Darell Jones, 33, was already serving jail time for violating probation in a 2015 abuse case involving another child when Williams-Miley, 33, was arrested in the death of Aaron D. Jones, according to court and jail records.
The Clark County coroner said Friday it could take several weeks to determine how the boy died.
Police said this week the child had been missing since December, but no one reported his disappearance until county Child Protective Services officials filed a missing person report April 14.
On Tuesday, while circulating a flier issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, family members found Aaron’s decomposing body wrapped in plastic and covered with a pile of rocks not far from where he lived with his father and Williams-MIley, police said.
Paul Jones, who was sentenced this week to a year in jail in the 2015 case, told reporters in jailhouse interviews that his son ran away from home and he had nothing to do with his death. He said he didn’t report Aaron missing because he knew he had a warrant out for his own arrest.
A court-appointed attorney who represented Paul Jones in his 2015 child abuse case said he wasn’t representing him in the murder case.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Williams-Miley had a lawyer.