Trump Vegas Hotel Draws Attention, Arson Case, Protesters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Demonstrators hoped for attention when they brought an anti-war message to the Trump International Hotel just off the Las Vegas Strip.
They almost got more than they expected, after a man was accused of trying to set fire to the property just hours before.
Thursday’s protest and Wednesday’s fire are the latest incidents surrounding a gold glass tower that’s becoming a lightning rod for rallies just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Authorities have found no link between the demonstration against drone warfare and the 28-year man facing arson charges.
Police say he told investigators he just wanted to create mischief. He didn’t say anything about the President.
Protester organizers acknowledge they got more attention at the Trump hotel than they did protesting for several days at a U.S. Air Force base outside the city.
