Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Man, 28, Held in Pair of Vegas Trump Hotel Fires

April 27, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: arson fires, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, Trump International Hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say it’s not clear if a 28-year-old man accused of setting two fires at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas was motivated by the name on the building.

Officer Michael Rodriguez said Thursday that Roger Michael Fraley told investigators following his Wednesday evening arrest that he wanted to create mischief.

Fraley was jailed on $90,000 bail pending an initial court appearance on multiple felony arson and burglary charges that could get him decades in prison.

It is not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Clark County fire officials say towels and toasters were used to ignite fires that were quickly doused in a pool deck restroom and a 17th floor hallway.

Rodriguez says a hotel security guard received minor injuries detaining Fraley before firefighters and police arrived.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

Listen