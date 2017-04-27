Police: Man, 28, Held in Pair of Vegas Trump Hotel Fires

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say it’s not clear if a 28-year-old man accused of setting two fires at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas was motivated by the name on the building.
Officer Michael Rodriguez said Thursday that Roger Michael Fraley told investigators following his Wednesday evening arrest that he wanted to create mischief.
Fraley was jailed on $90,000 bail pending an initial court appearance on multiple felony arson and burglary charges that could get him decades in prison.
It is not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.
Clark County fire officials say towels and toasters were used to ignite fires that were quickly doused in a pool deck restroom and a 17th floor hallway.
Rodriguez says a hotel security guard received minor injuries detaining Fraley before firefighters and police arrived.