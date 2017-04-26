UPS Driver Hurt In Rollover Crash On I-15

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says a driver was injured in a rollover crash involving a UPS delivery truck full of packages on an interstate north of Las Vegas.
Trooper Jason Buratczuk (bur-AH’-chek) says the crash happened a little after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 15 near the exit to U.S. 93. That’s about 20 miles north of downtown Las Vegas.
Buratczuk says northbound freeway lanes were closed while Clark County firefighters worked to free the female driver from the wreckage of the box-type truck.
He says she was taken to a Las Vegas hospital in serious condition. Her name wasn’t immediately made public.
Troopers say packages remained in the truck, and the cause of the crash is being investigated.
