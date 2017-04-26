Community Baby Bash Immunization, Health Fair Wrap Up Awareness Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – This week has been National Infant Immunization Week, and it wraps up on April 29.
The Southern Nevada Health District, Immunize Nevada, Junior League of Las Vegas, and Health Plan of Nevada are celebrating National Immunization Week with the annual Community Baby Bash Immunizations and Health Fair on Friday, April 28. It will be from 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at the 280 S. Decatur public health center. For more information and to sign up for the updates about the event you can callthe Health District’s Immunization Clinic at 702-759-0850.
The event will feature several organizations to help local families in accessing health and social services as well as activities for children.
During National Infant Immunization Week, April 22-29, the Health District will waive administrative fees for children up to two years old who qualify for the Vaccines for Children Program.
By the year 2000, childhood diseases like rubella, mumps, measles, pertussis and chickenpox were rare and many pediatricians were unfamiliar with these once-common diseases. National Infant Immunization Week is a chance to remind everyone that vaccines protect babies and children from 14 illnesses, and the United States currently has the safest and most effective vaccine supply in its history.
Nevada ranks 31st in the nation for immunization coverage in children between the ages of 19 months and 35 months. That’s up from 38th in 2014, according to the 2015 National Immunization Survey (NIS). The improvement represents a 5.5 percent increase in vaccine coverage rates for the early childhood age group.