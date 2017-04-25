Skin Safety Awareness Campaign Underway

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – We might live in the desert, but that doesn’t mean you have to ignore your skin.
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada (CCCN) is back this year with three community-wide partnerships focused on skin safety awareness in the Las Vegas Valley.
Throughout 2017, CCCN will be teaming up with Wet ‘n’ Wild water park, The Las Vegas 51’s, the valley’s minor league Triple-A baseball team and the PENTA Building Group. They’ll be giving skin safety tips as well as complimentary sunscreen to visitors and employees of each establishment. These partnerships are aimed at preserving the health and well-being of the Las Vegas community by using a proactive approach to preventing unnecessary skin conditions.
“With the right proactive measures, we can prevent people living and working in Southern Nevada from ever having to visit our clinics,” said CCCN’s Executive Director, Jon Bilstein. “Our partnerships with Wet ‘n’ Wild, the Las Vegas 51s and The PENTA Building Group are incredibly powerful, as we are bringing skin safety awareness directly to the locations where so many Southern Nevadans work and play,” said Bilstein.
The American Cancer Society said nearly 600 Nevadans will be diagnosed with melanoma of the skin this year. Amid rising rates of skin cancer and melanoma occurrences nationwide, awareness remains a powerful tool in mitigating the chance of a prospective sking-related diagnosis.