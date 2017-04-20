Henderson Releases Tentative 2018 Budget

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The City of Henderson presented its tentative 2018 budget to Mayor Andy Hafen and members of the City Council at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting.

The whopping $252 million operating budget continues to invest in providing key services important to maintaining the quality of life for people who call Henderson home, and reflects top community priorities including public safety, infrastructure such as streets and award-winning parks and recreation programs.

“I am proud that we continue to offer premier services for our growing community while also maintaining a balanced budget and the same property tax rate for nearly three decades,” said Mayor Hafen.

“I encourage Henderson residents to look at the tentative budget and to let me and the member of the City Council know how they feel about this blueprint for investing in our community’s needs,” said the Mayor.

The $252 million operating budget is familiar to most residents as the money that the city uses for day-to-day operations. The total $541 million balanced budget includes the operating budget along with other funds such as the tax-payer approved sales tax to pay for police officers and the city’s utility fund. In preparing this year’s budget, the city has heard from residents in a number of ways including public meetings and input on the city’s land-use plan.

Part of the tentative budget proposal presented at Wednesday night’s meeting is funding for nine additional firefighters to staff the new fire station in Inspirada and 25 new police officers paid for through the “More Cops” initiative and “Clark County Crime Prevention Act of 2016.”