Students Get A Taste Of Drinking And Driving Dangers

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – For those of us who have graduated high school, we can remember the day you skipped some mundane test, or the day calculus class was cancelled, just so you could watch a video about the dangers of drinking and driving.

For some Liberty High School students in Henderson, that’s exactly how their Wednesday went. They spent some time Wednesday morning, and will be at it again on Thursday morning, watching gruesome videos and listening to drunk driving victims.

It’s a program called ‘Every 15 Minutes.’ Liberty High School seniors and juniors got a realistic taste of the emotional and lasting consequences of drinking and driving during a two-day event for the Every 15 Minutes program.

Every 15 Minutes is a two day program involving high school juniors and seniors that encourages them to think about personal safety when alcohol is involved, making mature decisions and recognizing that their actions affect others. The result of the 4-to-5 month planning is a positive youth program offering real-life experience without the real-life risks and consequences. The program’s name comes from the fact that in early 1990’s, every 15 minutes, someone in the United Statess died in an alcohol-related traffic crash.

On April 20, at 9 a.m., a fatal traffic crash will be simulated for the students in front of the school. Law enforcement and emergency medical services will respond to the “crash scene” where one student will “die,” another will be airlifted to a hospital with major injuries, while another will be taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police officers will give the teen driver a field sobriety test and arrest the driver for DUI.

The group of “living dead” students will serve as a backdrop for the accident scene, then go on to participate in other activities that mirror what happens following a fatal crash, such as a death notification, identification of a body and criminal prosecution for DUI. The students will also take part in an overnight retreat.

Then on April 21, at 8:30 a.m., school seniors and juniors will gather for an assembly to talk about the previous day’s experience and hear from those involved in the simulation, as well as others that have been impacted by drinking and driving.

Every 15 Minutes is a national program created to prevent impaired driving tragedies and provide teens with the best prevention and intervention tools possible to make mature decisions when they get behind the wheel.