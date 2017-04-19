Coach In Rural Nevada Accused Of Stealing Funds

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The coach of a rural Nevada high school eight-man football team that won 104 straight games and eight state championships is being accused of stealing more than $120,000 in public funds.
Ken Higbee’s defense attorney, Bret Whipple, said Wednesday that says no money went into Higbee’s pocket.
Higbee faces 225 misdemeanor and felony offenses including theft, forgery, official misconduct and misappropriation of funds.
Whipple says the charges allege that funds from Higbee’s job as principal at a high school run by the state in Caliente (kal-ee-EHN’-tay) were used to buy equipment and material for the football program he headed at Pahranagat (pah-RAN’-ah-got) Valley high.
Whipple says Higbee has pleaded not guilty and is free pending a court appearance.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.