Squatters Are Finding Ways To Turn On Services

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – They can be a nuisance, and some say they’re not may not be good a many things. However when it comes to turning on utilities in the homes they’re squatting, in, these so called illegal occupants are amazing at it.
Squatters are finding ways to get utilities switched on inside vacant homes. In February, Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani asked staffers to learn how utilities are verifying who’s able to start new accounts for electricity, gas, water and cable.
The commissioner recently telling the “Review-Journal,” one of Las Vegas’ daily newspapers, that basically, “nobody really verifies anything.”
Utilities do require a resident’s name, birth date and Social Security number. It seems however, that most don’t require customers to prove they’re the actual homeowners or renters.
Some squatters have found other ways to get essential services by stealing water from neighbors, running extension cords or jumper cables from other homes, and using backyards as a bathroom.