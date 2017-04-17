Registration For 2017-18 School Year Is Now Open

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – For those rushing to register your child for school, now is the time.

Registration for Clark County School District (CCSD) students for the 2017-18 school year is now open. If you currently have a child enrolled as a student with the district, you can complete registration using Parent Portal (campusportal.ccsd.net). Families new to CCSD may begin their registration process via register.ccsd.net. The 2017-18 school year begins two weeks earlier on August 14, 2017.

“A new feature this year is the ability to respond to certain required sections one time for all students in the application versus doing so individually,” said Director of Student Record Services Greg Manzi. “Another advantage is that families that access the websites from a mobile device can complete registration,” he said.

If you’re a parent of legal guardian with an Infinite Campus account (campusportal.ccsd.net), you will get an announcement through the Parent Portal and link connectiong them to the 2017-18 registration page. For families with students currently enrolled in the district, the process will take less than five minutes as information is pre-populated on the application for existing CCSD households to reduce the registration time and enhance the registration experience.

“The new method of funding essentially turns every school day into a ‘count day,’ said Manzi. “We are funded based on the average of the total enrollment of each school day. Students not enrolled by the first day have a direct impact on funding,” said Manzi.

Schools will have computers available for parents to use for registration purposes. CCSD urges all parents to register and enroll their children by the first day of class, as state funding methods have changed.

To find out what school a student is zoned for, parents can visit ccsd.net/schools/zoning. Or Call the Demographics, Zoning and GIS Department at 702-799-6430.