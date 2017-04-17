Lawyer: Constitutional Fight Ahead in KLAS Journalist Arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer for a journalist arrested covering a weekend protest at President Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas says the misdemeanor case raises several constitutional and legal issues.
Attorney Dominic Gentile said Monday the arrest has First Amendment free press implications, and he said he’ll investigate whether KLAS-TV photojournalist Neb Solomon was on private property, as police alleged.
Police say Solomon was arrested Saturday on Fashion Show Mall property, across the street from the Trump International Hotel.
Police say Solomon was uncooperative and refused to provide personal identification.
The 33-year-old photojournalist was jailed briefly on trespassing and obstructing an officer charges. He’s due in court June 29.
Gentile says other people on at the Tax Day rally weren’t arrested.
He says a private sidewalk can also be a public forum.