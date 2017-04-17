Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lawyer: Constitutional Fight Ahead in KLAS Journalist Arrest

April 17, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Fashion Show Mall, journalist arrested, KLAS, Las Vegas news, Neb Solomon, Trump International Hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer for a journalist arrested covering a weekend protest at President Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas says the misdemeanor case raises several constitutional and legal issues.

Attorney Dominic Gentile said Monday the arrest has First Amendment free press implications, and he said he’ll investigate whether KLAS-TV photojournalist Neb Solomon was on private property, as police alleged.

Police say Solomon was arrested Saturday on Fashion Show Mall property, across the street from the Trump International Hotel.

Police say Solomon was uncooperative and refused to provide personal identification.

The 33-year-old photojournalist was jailed briefly on trespassing and obstructing an officer charges. He’s due in court June 29.

Gentile says other people on at the Tax Day rally weren’t arrested.

He says a private sidewalk can also be a public forum.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia