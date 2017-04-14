Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Truck Crash Fuel Spill Closes Vegas Freeway, Driver Arrested

April 14, 2017 11:00 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A truck crash fuel spill closed a key stretch of the busiest freeway in Las Vegas, and the Nevada Highway Patrol says the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk says it could be after noon Friday before northbound Interstate 15 reopens near downtown Las Vegas.

The crash snarled the morning commute for thousands of drivers on the interstate, which is the main route between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.

Buratczuk says about 200 gallons (757 liters) of diesel spilled when the tractor-trailer hit a freeway barrier about 6:30 a.m. near Charleston Boulevard.

Buratczuk says the 56-year-old trucker wasn’t hurt in the crash, but he failed a field sobriety test.

He was taken to Las Vegas city jail pending a court appearance on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

His name wasn’t immediately made public.

