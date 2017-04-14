Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Fire Quelled on Roof of Bellagio Retail Annex

April 14, 2017 8:47 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fire official says a late Thursday blaze damaged decorative facing on the roof of a shopping and restaurant annex at the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Assistant Clark County Fire Chief Larry Haydu said Friday that no one was injured in the spectacular fire about 11 p.m. Thursday.’

He says damage was limited to the roof of the Via Bellagio annex. A cause wasn’t immediately known.

Hotel spokeswoman Yvette Monet says the retail area was evacuated, but operations weren’t interrupted at the posh casino and hotel with nearly 4,000 rooms.

Gusty winds made fighting the fire difficult. Haydu says crews had trouble reaching the rooftop adjacent to the iconic dancing fountains near the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

The retail area has high-end stores like Tiffany & Co. and Chanel, and celebrity restaurants line the fountain lake.

