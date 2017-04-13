New Exhibit To Be Unveiled Next Year

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Fuggedaboutit… but this won’t be a fuzazi.
A new exhibit at downtown Vegas’ Mob Museum will show the history of Prohibition.
A working distillery and speak-easy will also be part of the multimedia display that opens early next year.
Visitors will learn about the cultural and organized crime links to Prohibitiion. The fully-operational tavern in the museum’s basement will produce a “variety of spirits.”
The Prohibitiion exhibit is part of the Mob Museum’s expansion, which also includes a crime lab, firearms training and simulator and expanded retail and dining venues.