Rural Nevada Sheriff Survives Recall Election

April 12, 2017 12:10 PM
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada sheriff accused of misconduct has survived a recall election.

Storey County voters decided Tuesday to retain Sheriff Gerald Antinoro by a vote of 883 to 601.

First elected in 2010, Antinoro had been accused of wrongdoing on a number of fronts ranging from budget improprieties to an election ethics violation.

One former deputy also accused Antinoro of sexually harassing her and another claimed Antinoro wrongfully terminated him.

The sheriff said before the vote that he believed he’d been targeted for defeat partly because his officers stepped up enforcement of local ordinances at a brothel owned by Storey County Commissioner Lance Gilman.

Gilman also oversees the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, which spent $142,000 in support of the recall effort.

