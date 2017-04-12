Roads Reopen Near Silver Sevens Casino After Cooler Found

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the suspicious package at a casino that shut down traffic near the Las Vegas Strip turned out to be a cooler.
Las Vegas police officer Mike Rodriguez said the package was reported about 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Silver Sevens Hotel and Casino, about a mile east of Las Vegas Boulevard.
The cooler was found near the casino cage, where gamblers cash in.
Traffic was diverted away from Flamingo and Paradise roads while crews investigated and secured the area.
Roads were reopened by about 8:45 a.m.
No one was reported hurt.