Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Roads Reopen Near Silver Sevens Casino After Cooler Found

April 12, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Silver Sevens Casino, suspicious package

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the suspicious package at a casino that shut down traffic near the Las Vegas Strip turned out to be a cooler.

Las Vegas police officer Mike Rodriguez said the package was reported about 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Silver Sevens Hotel and Casino, about a mile east of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The cooler was found near the casino cage, where gamblers cash in.

Traffic was diverted away from Flamingo and Paradise roads while crews investigated and secured the area.

Roads were reopened by about 8:45 a.m.

No one was reported hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia