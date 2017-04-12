Nightly Lane Restrictions Coming On U.S. 95 Next Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It’s not Project Neon work, and luckily, roads won’t be closed. But you might run into some slight delays due to lane restrictions along U.S. Highway 95 next week in northwest Las Vegas.
Transportation officials will reduce southbound 95 to a single lane between I-215 and Ann Road, beginning at 9 p.m. and running until 5 a.m., starting the night of April 17 and continuing through the morning of April 21.
Northbound 95 will also be reduced to one lane between 215 and Craig Road during that same time period.
The lane restrictions are needed to accommodate construction of a 60-foot-tall, 2,500-foot-long flyover bridge linking westbound 215 to southbound 95. The work is part of the $47 milliion Centennial Bowl project.
Drivers should always use caution when going through any work zone, and typically fines will double if you’re caught speeding. You could also seriously hurt workers.
NDOT also wants to remind drivers to heed construction signs, and take alternate routes, if possible.