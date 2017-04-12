AG Laxalt Reminds Eligible Provigil Users To File Claims

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – If you have no problem waking up each morning, Nevada’s Attorney General is encouraging eligible users to get in on a class-action lawsuit against the makers of a drug called Provigil.
Provigil is approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea and shift work disorder.
Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is urging eligible Nevadans who feel they may be entitled to relief to file claims or express views on the Provigil settlement before the new June 25, 2017 deadline.
In August 2016, Nevada and 47 other state attorneys general announced a settlement wiht biopharmaceutical company Cephalon and its affiliated companies. The settlement resolved allegations that Cephalon engaged in anti-competitive conduct to protect the monopoly profits for their Provigil drug.
The $125 multi-state settlement provides $35 million to compensate eligible consumers who may have been harmed by the alleged conduct. The states’ sought and were granted the ability to extend the claim deadline from April 13 to June 25, 2017.
“Nevada’s eligible consumers are encouraged to file claims before the extended deadline,” said Laxalt. “My office will continue to put the needs and dollars of Nevadans first, and will work with other states and agencies to provide relief to all those affected by this alleged anti-competitive conduct.