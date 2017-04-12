Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

9-Vehicle Pileup Shuts Southbound I-15 North of Las Vegas

April 12, 2017 8:50 AM
Las Vegas news

MOAPA, Nev. (AP) — Interstate 15 north of the Las Vegas area is shut down in the southbound lanes following a nine-vehicle crash.

The Clark County fire department says the pileup began just before 3 a.m. Wednesday on I-15 near Moapa, about 50 miles north of Las Vegas.

The crash began with a northbound semi-truck that struck the concrete divider.

The truck lost its load of steel, which spilled into the southbound lanes.

No one was hurt in the wreckage involving a total of five semi-trucks and four passenger vehicles.

Traffic is being diverted until further notice.

Authorities are investigating.

