9-Vehicle Pileup Shuts Southbound I-15 North of Las Vegas

MOAPA, Nev. (AP) — Interstate 15 north of the Las Vegas area is shut down in the southbound lanes following a nine-vehicle crash.
The Clark County fire department says the pileup began just before 3 a.m. Wednesday on I-15 near Moapa, about 50 miles north of Las Vegas.
The crash began with a northbound semi-truck that struck the concrete divider.
The truck lost its load of steel, which spilled into the southbound lanes.
No one was hurt in the wreckage involving a total of five semi-trucks and four passenger vehicles.
Traffic is being diverted until further notice.
Authorities are investigating.