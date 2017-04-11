Bundy Standoff Closing Arguments Set For Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – After three years, we might finally see some closure.
Following two months of testimony, closing arguments are scheduled to begin on Wednesday in the 2014 Bunkerville standoff trial. That’s when a number of rancher Cliven Bundy’s supporters were armed to the teeth with guns, allegedly waiting to shoot federal agents, sheriff’s deputies and local law enforcement.
Bundy is accused by the Bureau of Land Management of not paying grazing fees for a number of years.
One of the six defendants was grilled on the stand by federal prosecutors on Tuesday. Idaho resident Eric Parker told jurors that authorities sat in foxholes near Cliven Bundy’s Bunkerville ranch outside Las Vegas.
Parker, who is 33, was questioned about his use of social media, and a viral photo showing him pointing a gun from a highway bridge.
Parker and five other men face conspiracy charges for the standoff between BLM agents and Bundy supporters.
Two more trials are scheduled in the high-profile case.