Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sandoval Signs Law for Transgender ID in Foster, Court Care

April 11, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Brian Sandoval, foster care, Nevada legislature, Nevada news

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed into law a measure mandating foster care facilities and juvenile courts treat transgender children as their identifying gender.

It also establishes training for state employees and foster parents on working with foster kids who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or questioning their sexuality.

Many treatment and detention centers currently are segregated by biological sex.

Assembly Bill 99 aims to put minors in appropriate facilities by mandating courts commit children in accordance with their gender expressions and state protocols.

The bill directs corrections officials to work with LGBTQ representatives to further clarify that process.

The law Sandoval approved Tuesday will take effect on Oct. 1, though regulators can begin drafting corresponding rules immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia