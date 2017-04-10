Las Vegas Pet Owners Link Death Of Dogs To Craigslist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas animal clinic says four dogs have died in their care due to a distemper outbreak that is impacting dozens of families.
A fourth dog died Sunday at Dr. Dennis Arn’s Las Vegas clinic due to distemper. The dog owners all say they got their animals through Craigslist.
Dozens of families who’ve lost their dogs they found through Craigslist gathered for a rally on Friday.
Animal advocacy group Nevada Voters for Animals says 60 victims believe they got their dogs from the same seller. The dog owners say the person is known to drive a gold-colored BMW and do transactions near a Walgreens in southwest Las Vegas.
Gina Greisen with Nevada Voters for Animals says she hope their concerns are taken seriously.
