Heidi Harris: Syria Attack Reaction with Cdr. Lippold, Lt. Gen. Bedard

April 7, 2017 9:21 AM By Heidi Harris
All across America, people are reacting to the U.S. cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base Thursday in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack against civilians. Heidi spoke with two respect former military men for their perspective on the U.S. intervention and what it means for the future of the region.

First, Heidi talked with Commander Kirk Lippold, former commander of the USS COLE, on the use of Tomahawk Cruise missiles in Syria.

 

Then, Heidi spoke with retired Marine Lt. General “Buck” Bedard on President Trump’s decision to destroy Syria’s airfield.

 

 

