Bundy Trial Continues, With Defendant On Stand For Five Hours

April 7, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: bunkerville, Bureau of Land Managment, Cliven Bundy, crime, Eric Parker, Idaho, Nevada, trial

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If it seems like the trial for Cliven Bundy and his associates has been going on for some time, you’re not alone in feeling that way. In fact, prosecutors have been ultra meticulous, including putting an Idaho man on the stand for five hours Thursday.

Eric Parker is one of six defendants who testified about his role in the 2014 Bunkerville standoff.

Over five hours of testimony, Parker told federal jurors on Thursday that he was concerned over reports that Bureau of Land Management (BLM) agents were clashing with protesters, in the seizure of rancher Cliven Bundy’s cattle.

The Idaho gun enthusiast claimed he “didn’t care about the cows,” but joined protesters to “stand up for our neighbor.”

Parker and five others face conspiracy charges in the standoff between federal agents and Bundy supporters. Prosecutors plan to continue cross-examining Parker when the trial resumes Monday.

 

