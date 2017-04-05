UNLV Suspends Sorority Over Alleged Drunken Hazing Incident

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas has suspended a sorority as a campus organization for hazing and other violations of school policy.
The university notified the school’s chapter of Delta Zeta on March 27 that the organization will be suspended until fall 2019.
The sorority chapter is accused of distributing alcohol in violation of university policies and hazing members or the organization.
UNLV spokesman Francis McCabe declined to comment on the suspension beyond saying that the university does not condone hazing in any way.
Delta Zeta National President Diane Stecher said in a statement that the group values its partner relationship with universities and hopes that all of its members uphold the values established in 1902.