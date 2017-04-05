Seasonal Ozone Advisory Issued Through September

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The air quality apparently isn’t that great in Southern Nevada. Or maybe it’s because we live in the desert and local residents are exposed to sunlight a good portion of the year.
Whatever the case, Clark County’s Department of Air Quality has issued a season-long advisory for ozone from April through September 30.
“We have made tremendous progress on improving air quality in the Las Vegas Valley over the years, but ozone pollution is a challenge for us, especially since the federal standard got more stringent,” said Marci Henson, Director of the County’s Department of Air Quality.
In October, 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EPA, set a new standard of 71 parts per billion for eight hour concentrations of ozone. Clark County met the previous standard of 75 ppb but that too was challenging for the community.
At ground level, ozone is a key ingredient of urban smog that can build up during the day in the hottest months of the year because of strong sunlight, hot temperatures, gasoline and chemical vapors, and pollutants from cars, wildfires and regional transport.
Clark County’s Department of Air Quality monitors air pollution at 16 monitor sites in the Las Vegas Valley and provides detailed information about air quality on its website pages:
http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/airquality/monitoring/pages/default.aspx