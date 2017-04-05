Man, 81, Dies During Henderson RV Fire

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – An elderly man died after trying to fight a fire that destroyed a recreational vehicle in a Henderson trailer park Tuesday evening, authorities said.
The fire broke out at Midway Trailer Park on the 1800 block of Ward Drive near Sunset Road and Boulder Highway around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Henderson city statement reported.
Witnesses said an 81-year-old man was able to exit the vehicle after the fire began and attempted to put out the blaze using a hose. When neighbors rushed to aid the man, he collapsed.
The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died a short time later. The victim’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
Henderson Fire crews arrived and knocked down the fire before it could spread to adjacent buildings.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, causing as estimated $10,000 in damage to the RV.