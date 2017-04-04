Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Voting For Henderson Election Continues Until 7 p.m.

April 4, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: City Clerk Sabrina Mercadante, Election, Henderson, henderson mayor, Nevada, Primary Election, Ward 3 City Council

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Voters in Henderson cast a record number of ballots during early voting, and primary election day is Tuesday.

Up for grabs are the Mayor and Ward 3 City Council Seats.

More registered voters cast a ballot during early voting in this year’s Henderson Municipal Primary Election than during any other election dating back to the 1990’s, when early voting was first offered.

During the two week voting period that ended Friday, March 31, some 11,147 registered voters cast their ballots early, breaking the previous record of 9,109 early votes cast that was set in the 2013 primary election.

“I am pleased that so many voters took advantage of the convenience of our early voting programs,” said City Clerk Sabrina Mercadante. “Henderson residents still wishing to vote can take advantage of any one of the nine vote centers located throughout the city on Election Day,” she said.

The ballot includes Henderson Mayor and the Ward 3 City Council seat, and seven candidates are seeking the office of Mayor and three candidates are competing in the race for the Ward 3 City Council seat.

A complete list of vote center can be found at VoteHendersonNV.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia