Voting For Henderson Election Continues Until 7 p.m.

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Voters in Henderson cast a record number of ballots during early voting, and primary election day is Tuesday.
Up for grabs are the Mayor and Ward 3 City Council Seats.
More registered voters cast a ballot during early voting in this year’s Henderson Municipal Primary Election than during any other election dating back to the 1990’s, when early voting was first offered.
During the two week voting period that ended Friday, March 31, some 11,147 registered voters cast their ballots early, breaking the previous record of 9,109 early votes cast that was set in the 2013 primary election.
“I am pleased that so many voters took advantage of the convenience of our early voting programs,” said City Clerk Sabrina Mercadante. “Henderson residents still wishing to vote can take advantage of any one of the nine vote centers located throughout the city on Election Day,” she said.
The ballot includes Henderson Mayor and the Ward 3 City Council seat, and seven candidates are seeking the office of Mayor and three candidates are competing in the race for the Ward 3 City Council seat.
A complete list of vote center can be found at VoteHendersonNV.com.