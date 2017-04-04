Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Facing Murder Charge in Vegas Homeless Death

April 4, 2017 11:58 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge has set a May 1 preliminary hearing of evidence against a 38-year-old man facing a murder charge in the beating death of a homeless man in what authorities say was a dispute over a cellphone.

Police were trying to find two people who may have witnessed the March 24 fight that left 50-year-old Vincent Varos badly injured in a parking lot on Flamingo Road, several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Clark County coroner said Tuesday that Varos died of head injuries March 26 at a Las Vegas hospital.

Police say Daniel Clubb was arrested March 28 and is being held without bail at the Clark County jail.

His attorney says he pleaded not guilty during an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court.

