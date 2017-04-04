Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lawmakers Push for Baby Tables in Men’s, Women’s Restrooms

April 4, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: Nevada legislature, Nevada news, changing tables

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are giving initial support to a bill that aims to put baby-changing tables in both men’s and women’s restrooms.

Assemblyman Justin Watkins would exempt structures licensed specifically for youth from his proposed mandate.

It would otherwise require all public buildings constructed after this spring to include a baby-changing table in at least one men’s restroom and at least one women’s restroom.

The Las Vegas Democrat says he has often faced a choice of changing his children’s diapers on sink surfaces or in his car. He once resorted to a public bench.

Members of the Assembly Government Affairs Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved Assembly Bill 241.

A total 24 lawmakers have signed on to co-sponsor the bill, including one Republican Assembly member and one independent senator.

