This Is National Work Zone Awareness Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Most people in Southern Nevada are all too familiar with cone zones. These work areas seem to be everywhere in the Las Vegas area.
With the numerous road improvement projects across the valley, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Nevada Highway Patrol are reminding drivers to slow down and drive safely in cone zones, or work areas, especially during National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs from Monday, April 3, to Friday, April 7.
“NDOT and our transportation partners are here to provide safe and mobile transportation for Nevadans,” said NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon. “While workers are making road improvements to give everyone a safer and smoother commute, we want to remind drivers to give them a brake. That means slowing down and driving safely anytime you’re on the road, and especially in road work zones,” said Malfabon.
This springs and summer, NDOT will continue work on the Centennial Bowl in the northwest Las Vegas Valley and the high-occupancy vehicle flyover ramp for Project Neon. Work will also continue to progress on Interstate 11, a critical corridor linking Las Vegas to Phoenix.
Throughout construction, NDOT works to keep drivers and road workers safe using protective barriers, warning signs, lower speed limits, lane closures and flagges in certain work zones.
NDOT statistics given to KXNT, there were 7 total fatalities in work zones from July 1, 2015 to July 1, 2016.
National Work Zone Awareness Week is sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration to bring national attention to drivers and worker safety and mobility in work zones.