Clark County Officials Kick Off “April Pools Day”

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – You’d think living in the desert, southern Nevada drowning risks would not be very high. However, the effects of flash flooding in the Vegas Valley during the summer coupled with many kids out of school and spending days at local pools, you start to see the need for drowning prevention efforts as well as heightened awareness.
Clark County officials joined members of the Southern Nevada Child Drowning Prevention Coalition Monday to kick off the annual “April Pools Day” drowning prevention awareness campaign.
Drowning Prevention Coalition partners include Clark County, the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson, local fire departments, Clark County’s Building and Parks and Recreation departments, University Medical Center, pool builders and supply companies, Safe Kids Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Clark County hosted the event at Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas water park. Clark County and the local cities take turns hosting April Pools Day each year to promote drowning prevention during the spring and summer months when swimming pools are in highest use in the Las Vegas Valley.
Southern Nevada Health District and SNCDPC said there are more than 110,000 residential swimming pools and 3,400 commercial pools and spas throughout Clark County. Both organizations said with so many available pools, the risk of drowning for children is always present, especiallyas spring and summer arrive.