Football Great Randall Cunningham Cut From Vegas School Gig

April 1, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas news, Randall Cunningham, Silverado High School

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Retired football star Randall Cunningham has been sacked from his latest gig.

The one-time UNLV and NFL quarterback told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Friday that he was cut from the Silverado High School football team.

Cunningham was head coach of the Las Vegas high school’s football program for two seasons.
The school principal couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Cunningham says he was told that the administration wanted a coach who was on campus during the day.

The former football star says there’s no hurt feelings and that he’ll miss his players and the Skyhawks team.

Spring workouts were due to start on Monday.

Cunningham didn’t rule out a return to the sidelines in the future but doesn’t expect another team to pick him up for this fall.

