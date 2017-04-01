Courtney Force Sets Las Vegas Track Mark in NHRA Qualifying

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Courtney Force set the track elapsed time record, driving her Chevy Camaro Funny Car to a 3.867-second run at 327.66 mph during the first qualifying session Friday in the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“We’re starting the weekend on the right note,” Force said after leading qualifying. “Running a 3.86 like that and to go to the top spot and set the track record, it definitely feels good. I’m proud of my guys. It feels good to get it running down there. It was a great run for us to kick of the weekend, but we’re hoping we can hold onto it for tomorrow.”
In Top Fuel, Steve Torrence drove his dragster to a 3.720-second run at 327.03 mph to take the top spot. Eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher qualified second (3.739 at 326.87).
In Pro Stock, Jason Line raced his Chevy Camaro to the qualifying lead with a 6.647 pass at 206.76 in the first session. Line has been the No. 1 qualifier at the first three NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events. Veteran Jeg Coughlin is in the No. 2 spot with a 6.652 at 206.29.