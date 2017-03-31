Monte Carlo, Palms Sustain Damage During Wind Storm

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some Las Vegas area casinos are reporting minor damage the morning after a dusty storm swept through the region with howling winds topping 70 mph (113 kph).
An MGM Resorts International official said Friday that a temporary wall at a Monte Carlo hotel-casino food court construction site collapsed about 4 p.m. Thursday.
That was about the time winds peaked at 44 mph (71 kph) at nearby McCarran International Airport, with gusts clocked at 59 mph (95 kph).
Casino spokeswoman Yvette Monet says one person was treated for minor injuries, and it took workers about three hours to clear debris and reopen the food court.
At the Palms Casino Resort, spokeswoman Lori Nelson says windows were damaged in three unoccupied storage rooms in one high-rise tower west of the Las Vegas Strip.