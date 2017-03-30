Vegas Burglary Suspect Evades Officers, Captured By Bat-Carrying Citizen

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A burglary suspect armed with a gun was captured following a police search of a Las Vegas neighborhood, a shot fired from an officer’s gun and the intervention of a bat-wielding resident early Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the area near the 9800 block of River Trader Street in southwest Las Vegas around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Metro Police Internal Oversight Capt. Kelly McMahill said. A citizen called police to report a man spotted on a home security system who may have been in the act of committing a burglary.

Arriving officers found a home that had been burglarized and were securing the area when the LVMPD air unit spotting a suspect running through nearby backyards armed with a long gun, McMahill said.

As officers conducted a house-to-house search, the suspect began to jump over a wall, encountered a LMVPD officer on the other side and pointed the long gun at the officer.

THe officer fired one shot, missing the suspect, who was able to evade police, McMahill said.

However, the suspect quickly ran into a citizen armed with a bat, who was able to subdue the suspect and help police take the man into custody.

The suspect was taken to University Medical Center for treatment for injuries suffered during his faceoff with the citizen.

No one else was hurt during the incident.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing, McMahill said.