Nevada Adult Businesses Hope To Cash In On Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The silver and black has some Sin City businesses seeing green.
Businesses in an area west of the Las Vegas Strip hope to benefit from a new stadium for the Raiders when the team moves to Las Vegas, likely in time for the 2020 season.
A 62-acre site near Russell Road and Polaris Avenue is reportedly the favorite location for a 65,000-seat domed stadium.
On Monday, NFL owners voted 31-1 to allow the Raiders to relocate to Las Vegas from the Bay Area.
A nearby adult club hopes to cash in on the Raiders’ fan base. Crazy Horse Three General Manager Keith Ragano told the Las Vegas Sun he wants to offer tailgating and after-game parties.
Brothel owner Dennis Hof said he is also planning to use the Raiders as a selling tool. Hof announced plans for a sports-themed legal brothel in Nye County.
Prostitution is illegal in Clark County, in which Las Vegas is located.
Hof said the potential new brothel, tentatively called the Pirate’s Booty, will be the first brothel entirely dedicated to athletes and their die-hard fans. Plans call for a special VIP suite for Raiders players and a staff of working girls dressed as cheerleaders.