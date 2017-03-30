Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Northbound I-15 Closed in California Following Fiery Crash

March 30, 2017 8:42 AM
Filed Under: big rig crash, interstate 15, Las Vegas news, Nevada news

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Traffic is backed up for miles on Interstate 15 in Southern California’s high desert following a fiery crash involving a big rig.

The California Highway Patrol shut down all northbound lanes after the crash around 4 a.m. Thursday on the key route between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The CHP says the big rig driver reported rear-ending a pickup towing a trailer on the highway about 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Television news footage showed the remains of two charred vehicles spread across lanes.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last.

