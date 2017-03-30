Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Lawmakers Consider Asking Voters to Delete Tampon Tax

March 30, 2017
Nevada legislature, Nevada news, tampon tax

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering asking voters to abolish state and local sales taxes on feminine hygiene products.

A flurry of bills across the states has followed a movement to strip taxes from tampons, pads and other items women use during menstruation.

Multiple nations and U.S. states have exempted tampons from sales taxes since 2015.

Democratic Sens. Yvanna Cancela of Las Vegas and Joyce Woodhouse of Henderson are proposing the first attempt in Nevada.

Supporters said at a Thursday hearing that taxing those items is fundamentally unfair.

They also say a few cents regularly paid in taxes add up to hundreds of dollars over the decades women buy the products.

Legislative analysts have not yet published an estimate of how much money the state collects from taxing tampons.

